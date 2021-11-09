Sixteen COP26 protesters arrested in Scotland

Sixteen people were briefly arrested following a protest against fracking on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit on Monday evening.



Police in Scotland said on Tuesday the Protest Removal Team was called in to safely remove protesters from outside The Engine Works event space in Glasgow.



Scottish media reported that the protesters had targetted a dinner of business executives.



During the incident on Monday evening, police tweeted that they "facilitated a peaceful protest" but that the protest removal team was removing protesters "to balance right to protest with public safety and rights of the wider community."



Police said the 16 were arrested, given a warning, and released.