Azeris willing to normalize ties with Armenia based on principles

Azerbaijan on Monday called on people in South Caucasus to accept new realities and reiterated its willingness to normalize relations with Armenia based on strict adherence to international law principles, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders.

"Armenia must choose between regional cooperation and illegal, as well as unfounded territorial claims against its neighbours," the country's Foreign Ministry said in an official statement on the first anniversary of Victory Day , which marks the country's victory over Armenia in a 44-day war to liberate Upper-Karabakh.

The country's long-term objectives are the establishment of lasting- peace, development, and progress, the ministry said, calling on the international community to play a constructive role in convincing Armenia that there is no alternative to peace.

"Attempts to directly or indirectly support revanche and its armament in Armenia must be stopped," the ministry added.

LIBERATION OF KARABAKH

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

Prior to that, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory was under illegal occupation.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, with the cease-fire seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

Two months later, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia signed a pact to develop economic ties and infrastructure to benefit the entire region. It also included the establishment of a trilateral working group on the Karabakh issue.