Montenegro re-elects Rifat Fejzic as head of Islamic Community

Rifat Fejzic was re-elected on Sunday as the president of the Islamic Community of Montenegro, a religious organization of Muslims in the Balkan country.

Fejzic, who was the only candidate in the race, got 45 out of 47 votes in a secret ballot. The Montenegrin Islamic Union Assembly, or meshihat, and members of the Islamic council took part in the voting.

Fejzic said he will work for the development of religious infrastructure, and assign more tasks to young people during his new six-year term.

A graduate in Islamic studies from Turkey's Izmir Dokuz Eylül University, he has been serving as the organization's president since 2003.