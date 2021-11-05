Loyal dog called Fero regularly visits gravesite of late owner

Since its elderly owner passed away last week, a loyal dog in Turkey's Black Sea region has been regularly visiting its master's gravesite.

Ömer Güven , who was 92 when he died, adopted Fero 11 years ago when it was a stray dog.

The owner's daughter-in-law, Fatma Güven, said that the old man and the former stray enjoyed a very close bond with each other.





She said that from the day of its owner's funeral, Fero insisted on staying by the old man's final resting place.

"Sometimes there are neighbours who see Fero come to the cemetery without us," she said.

"Even when he was laid to rest, the dog sat right on top of the grave."