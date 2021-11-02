UN CHIEF VOICES CONCERN OVER ETHIOPIAS STATE OF EMERGENCY

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern Tuesday about a nationwide state of emergency in Ethiopia.

Guterres "is extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency," spokesman for the UN chief, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement. "The stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake."

The state of emergency came after an extraordinary meeting of the council of ministers amid escalating clashes with the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Army - Shene (OLA-shene).

The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral cease-fire on June 29 and pulled out troops from Tigray, after which rebel forces expanded into the neighboring Amhara and Afar.

Millions have been internally displaced due to the conflict, according to the UN, warning of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Over the last couple of weeks, TPLF fighters have made gains, capturing new territories and strategic towns deep in the Amhara and Afar regions.

Guterres reiterated "his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unrestricted humanitarian access to deliver urgent life-saving assistance, and an inclusive national dialogue to resolve this crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country," added Dujarric.