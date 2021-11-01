9 Palestinian journalists detained by Israel in October: NGO

Nine Palestinian journalists were detained and 15 others injured by Israeli forces in October, according to an Arab press NGO on Monday.



In a statement, the independent Journalist Support Committee said two journalists are still in Israeli custody, while two others were summoned for questioning.



According to the Geneva-based NGO, three journalists remain under house arrest, while two others were deported from their area for different periods of time.



The press NGO documented 12 cases in which Palestinian journalists were prevented from covering events by Israeli forces and settlers.



It noted that Israeli forces raided the houses of three journalists last months and destroyed their properties.





