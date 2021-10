A miniature Christ the Redeemer statue adorns a tombstone at the Penitence Cemetery, where some people who have died from COVID-19 are buried, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP/Bruna Prado)

Brazil recorded 130 new COVID-19 deaths and 6,761 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Nearly 608,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, official data show, the second highest official total in the world after the United States.