Australia to resume quarantine-free travel with New Zealand

Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia is to resume from Monday, Australia's Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said Sunday.



The resumption of quarantine-free arrivals from New Zealand would be "a major boost for tourism and confidence," Tehan added.



One-way quarantine-free travel to Australia from anywhere in New Zealand can recommence from Monday "for jurisdictions that are ready to do so," Tehan explained.



Before departure, travellers must present proof of a negative pre-departure PCR test completed within 3 days of the departure flight to Australia, and a completed declaration to this effect.



Evidence of full vaccination against Covid-19 is also required.



"Tourism Australia will look to scale up its marketing activities in New Zealand, with an immediate focus on building confidence and broadening knowledge of the depth of Australia's tourism offering," Tehan asserted.



In July New Zealand paused the so-called Trans-Tasman travel bubble in effect since April- as its neighbour struggled to contain new Covid-19 outbreaks.



Australia has largely re-opened after months of lockdown designed to get a handle of burgeoning Covid infections.



Closed for 18 months, Australia's international borders are set to reopen Monday for fully vaccinated travellers.



Returning Australian citizens and permanent residents who have received two doses of an approved vaccine and test negative within 72 hours of departure will also not have to quarantine on their return to New South Wales and Victoria.



New Zealand, a country of 5 million, has recorded about 5,000 coronavirus infections and 28 deaths.



Australia, a country of some 25 million people, has recorded nearly 1,700 deaths and more than 165,000 cases since the pandemic began.



