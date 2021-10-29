TURKEYS ENVOY TO UN TELLS CHINA: ANKARA WILL NOT BE LECTURED BY THOSE VIOLATING HUMAN RIGHTS

Turkey's envoy to UN tells China: Ankara will not be lectured by those violating human rights

Turkey 's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said Thursday that his country will not be lectured by those violating human rights and humanitarian laws.

Feridun Sinirlioğlu was responding to his Chinese counterpart Geng Shuang , China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, who called on Ankara to comply with international humanitarian law in Syria.

Holding Turkey responsible for a decrease in the water level in the Euphrates River as well as water outages at the Allouk Water Station in northern Syria, Geng accused Turkey of occupying northeastern Syria.

Responding to the allegations, Sinirlioğlu said Turkey would not learn from those who violate international human rights law and humanitarian law.

"We don't need any lecture from those who do violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

"In this context, let me also set the record straight on the Alouk Water Station: the reasons behind the problem are well-known and reflected in the reports of the [UN] Secretary-General. It is clear that both the PKK/YPG and the Syrian regime abuse this issue repeatedly for their ill-minded agendas," he added.

The Turkish envoy further said that the terrorist group was a major factor destabilizing the region and it attacked both Turkey and civilians, adding bomb attacks in Afrin two weeks ago left six civilians dead.

He said the YPG/PKK terrorist group also prevented Syrian Yazidis and Syrian Kurds in Iraq from returning to their homes.

Sinirlioglu said the YPG/PKK attacks were not limited to Syria, as the terrorist organization used its presence in Syria to target Turkey.

The Chinese claims came after Turkey joined 42 other nations last week in issuing a joint declaration expressing concern over human rights violations in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.







