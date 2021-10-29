2 missing after attack on Canadian mining convoy in Burkina Faso

Canadian mining company, Iamgold, said two workers are missing after its convoy was attacked in northern Burkina Faso on Friday.

Vehicles carrying the employees came under attack on the road between Dori and Essakane, where the company has its largest operating mine.

It involved 33 individuals in three buses transporting employees and contractors and three supplies trucks traveling on the road from Dori, approximately 12 kilometers (7 miles) from the Essakane Gold Mine.

"All those involved, other than one employee and one contractor, arrived safely at the operations immediately following the incident," it said. "The search, supported by security personnel, continues for the two individuals."

The remainder of the workforce, contractors and local community are safe, the statement added.

The mine site remains secured and it said operations were not affected and the company does not expect a negative impact on production.

Another Iamgold convoy was attacked on its way to Essakane in September, wounding one police officer before it was repelled by the convoy's security.

Following that attack, Iamgold suspended convoys to and from Essakane.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced since 2018 by violence in Burkina Faso.