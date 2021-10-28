Keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Turkey: Mauritanian president Ghazouani

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday expressed his readiness to further strengthen the existing relations with Turkey.

This came in a congratulatory message conveyed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the 98th anniversary of Republic Day commemorating the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey on 29 October 1923, which will be marked on Friday, according to the official Mauritanian News Agency.

Ghazouani extended his warmest congratulations to Erdoğan, and said: "Wishing the brotherly Turkish people further progress and prosperity."

"I renew to you our keenness to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the existing relations of cooperation between our two countries to serve the interests of our two brotherly peoples," Ghazouani added.

Relations between Ankara and Nouakchott are witnessing a continuous improvement since President Erdoğan's visit to Mauritania in February 2018.

The visit led to the signing of several bilateral agreements in the fields of minerals, fishery, marine economy, tourism and agriculture, among others.