German-Turkish politician Özoğuz elected as Bundestag vice president

By a comfortable margin, Aydan Özoğuz was elected as vice president of Germany's parliament on Tuesday-the first ethnic Turkish politician to assume the top role.

The Social Democrat politician successfully garnered support from across the political spectrum at the Bundestag 's first session since the Sept. 28 general elections.

The vote for Özoğuz was 544-127, while 55 lawmakers abstained.

The 54-year-old was nominated by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and her candidacy was endorsed by the SPD's prospective coalition partners, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

During parliament's new term, she will serve as one of five vice presidents under the Bundestag's new president, Baerbel Bas.

Özoğuz, a federal lawmaker since 2009, is widely seen as one of the most experienced politicians in her party.

In 2013, she became the first Turkish and Muslim politician serving as a minister in a federal government. Until 2018, she was the state minister for immigration, refugees, and integration.

The SPD, which narrowly won last month's parliamentary elections, is currently holding talks with the Greens and Free Democrats to form a three-way coalition government. The parties are hoping to conclude coalition negotiations next month and form the new government before Dec. 25, Christmas day.







