6 people wounded in Idaho mall shooting, including police officer

Five people and one police officer were wounded Monday in a shooting at a mall in the US state of Idaho, police said.

The incident took place at the Boise Towne Square Mall in the city of Boise in the afternoon.

"Police are making notifications to family of those involved and continuing to clear the mall," the Boise Police Department said on Twitter.

One person is in custody, said the department.

In an earlier tweet, the department said police officers were responding to a report of shots fired at the mall on North Milwaukee Street and asked people to avoid the area.