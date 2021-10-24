ISTANBULS PATRIARCH BARTHOLOMEW HOSPITALIZED IN WASHINGTON

Istanbul's Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew has been hospitalized in the US capital Washington DC.

Bartholomew arrived in the US on Saturday on a 12-day visit that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden.

The patriarch was due to attend a church service in Washington but felt unwell after the long flight and his busy schedule since reaching the US capital, Greece-based AMNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Bartholomew, 81, was taken to the George Washington University Hospital, where he was advised rest and is being kept under observation, the press office of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said on Twitter.