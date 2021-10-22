TURKEYS FIRST LADY URGES POLICIES TO PROMOTE WOMENS EDUCATION, EMPLOYMENT

Turkey's first lady Friday called for policies that could pave way for women's education and employment.

Speaking at the third Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum, Emine Erdoğan said: "As you know, development was evaluated only in the economic framework in the past. However, today we know that development is directly related to social and individual welfare."

The two-day forum, which covers topics including Turkey-Africa partnership, collaboration in agriculture, pandemic measures, and innovation, began on Thursday in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

She added that goals of eliminating poverty, ensuring gender justice, protecting the environment, and guaranteeing human rights can only be achieved through global solidarity.

Empowering women does not only contribute to economic growth, but it also plays a significant role in raising the future generations, increasing the quality of people's lives, and building peaceful societies, she underlined.

"Despite all kinds of obstacles, African women have become a symbol of power, intelligence, and perseverance. During my Africa visits, I have seen African women who are unsung heroes," she noted.

She said that 70% of agricultural activities were being performed by women in Africa, and they are responsible for 90% of the continent's food production.

About President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent Africa visit, she said after the country's "African initiative", Turkey added Angola and Togo to the list of African countries being visited frequently.

She pointed out that Turkey, which has a presence in Africa with its many institutions, has been carrying out many activities to support the development of African people.