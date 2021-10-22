Turkey extends condolences to Russia over deadly factory explosion in Ryazan region

Turkey on Friday extended its condolences to Russia over a factory explosion in Russia 's Ryazan region that left 17 people dead.

"We received the news with sorrow that seventeen people have lost their lives and many were left injured in a factory explosion that took place in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a written statement.

The ministry went on to extend its condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as well as to the Russian government, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to local media, an explosion occurred early Friday in the gunpowder workshop of a factory owned by company Razryad that produces explosive materials in the Ryazan region.