Turkey extends condolences to Russia over deadly factory explosion in Ryazan region

Turkey on Friday extended its condolences to Russia over a factory explosion in Russia's Ryazan region that left 17 people dead.
"We received the news with sorrow that seventeen people have lost their lives and many were left injured in a factory explosion that took place in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a written statement.
The ministry went on to extend its condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as well as to the Russian government, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
According to local media, an explosion occurred early Friday in the gunpowder workshop of a factory owned by company Razryad that produces explosive materials in the Ryazan region.