Dozens stuck at highest point of roller coaster in Japan

Dozens of Japanese people suddenly got stuck at dizzying heights during a roller-coaster ride.



A power failure turned the "Hollywood Dream - The Ride" attraction at the Universal Studios Japan amusement park in Osaka into a nightmare on Friday.



The 35 passengers got stuck at the highest point of the roller coaster. The attraction is known for its steep descent from a height of around 43 metres.



No one was injured, the operator said. Staff eventually brought all guests to safety.



Several other attractions and around 3,200 households in the area were also affected by the power outage around noon.



Electricity flowed again shortly afterwards, but the cause of the interruption was initially unknown.