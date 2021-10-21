Turkish man survives arson attack in German city of Solingen with light injuries

A Turkish man suffered light injuries after his apartment in the west German city of Solingen came under an arson attack , local authorities said Wednesday.

In a written statement, the Prosecutor's Office and the police said a bottle containing a flammable liquid was thrown on the balcony of the apartment on Schwert Street around 2:00 a.m. (0000GMT).

The statement said an investigation was launched for attempted murder the public is being asked for help to shed light on the incident.

The 48-year-old victim put out the fire with his own means and called the police, it noted.

On May 29, 1993, a Turkish immigrant family were victims of an arson attack in Solingen. Three girls and two women were killed and 14 others injured, including several children, by the fire set by four young far-right extremists.

Three of the assailants were sentenced to 10 years in prison, while a fourth got 15 years.





