 Contact Us
News World Turkey's Erdoğan calls water ‘most strategic value of next century’

Turkey's Erdoğan calls water ‘most strategic value of next century’

Delivering a speech at the 1st Water Council on Thursday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described water as "the most strategic value of the next century". The Turkish leader also pointed out that the pressure on water resources has been mounting up year by year.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 21,2021
Subscribe
TURKEYS ERDOĞAN CALLS WATER ‘MOST STRATEGIC VALUE OF NEXT CENTURY’

Calling water the "most strategic value" of the next century, the Turkish president on Thursday said that the pressure on water resources has been increasing every year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was speaking at the 1st Water Council which he attended via a video link.

Erdoğan highlighted the importance of water resources in the future as well as Turkey's approach and efforts in this regard.

"Protecting water resources before their depletion, using them efficiently and their proper management is now a must rather than a choice," he said.