Poland not to bow to EU "blackmail" but seeking to fix rows: PM Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday Warsaw would not bow to the " blackmail " of central EU institutions assuming the right to decide on competencies of member countries, including national security.

Arriving at a gathering of the EU's 27 national leaders, Morawiecki said he would seek, however, solutions to Warsaw's ongoing feuds with the bloc that escalated sharply after Poland's top court questioned on Oct.7 the primacy of European laws over national ones, challenging a key tenet of integration.