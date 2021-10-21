Over 114.81M coronavirus vaccine jabs given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 114.81 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Over 55 million people have gotten a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while around 47.8 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.92 million people.

The ministry also recorded 29,160 new cases, 198 fatalities, and 28,465 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

As many as 362,213 virus tests were done over the past day, the data showed.

In August, Turkey expanded vaccine eligibility to young people age 15 and older, and those over 12 with chronic ailments.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.92 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 242.28 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.