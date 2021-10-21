Moscow to reintroduce lockdown measures from October 28 to combat COVID case surge

 Contact Us
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday ordered the closure of all non-essential services in the Russian capital between October 28 and November 7 to curb the spread of Covid infections as virus deaths soared.

Published October 21,2021
Moscow will reintroduce lockdown measures from Oct. 28 to combat surging COVID-19 cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with all shops, bars and restaurants due to close, except those selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 and said regional leaders could introduce other measures at their discretion.

Russia reported a record daily high of both coronavirus-related deaths and new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.