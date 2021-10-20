REGIME SHELLING LEAVES SEVERAL CIVILIANS DEAD IN SYRIAS IDLIB REGION

Shelling by the pro-Assad forces killed at least ten civilians, Wednesday in the northwestern region of Idlib controlled by the Syrian opposition, a war monitor reported.

Rockets struck a busy area of the town of Ariha, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that at least two children were among those killed.

Artillery of regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups targeted a marketplace in the center of the town of Ariha in rural southern Idlib, an area under opposition control.



Medical sources in the town told Anadolu Agency that 10 civilians lost their lives and 35 civilians were injured in the attack. The casualties are feared to rise.



Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.



Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.









