TURKEYS TOP RELIGIOUS BODY HEAD CELEBRATES BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF PROPHET MUHAMMAD

The head of Turkey's top religious body Diyanet on Sunday celebrated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, a day of spiritual significance in Islam.

"The universal messages of the Qur'an, the virtues that Prophet Muhammad offered to mankind and his wisdom-laden moral example are the only means of salvation for the all humanity," Ali Erbaş said in a message, marking the occasion known as Mawlid al-Nabawi.

Erbaş said that the humanity, which lost its direction in the darkness of an era when the world was not yet illuminated by the light of Islam, found its direction with the arrival of Muhammad to the world.

"His life, shaped by the unique principles of the Qur'an, is the strongest guide for those who want to rebuild themselves with moral values and live in the right direction," Erbaş said.

Away from the guidance of Muhammad, humanity is going through one of the most difficult periods in its history today, Erbaş said, adding that the atmosphere of peace and trust has disappeared in an age when moral and legal values have worsened the most.

"The humanity, which is in the grip of global problems today, is in need of the values represented by the Prophet Muhammad whose messages transcend the ages," he stressed.

Muslims across the world celebrate the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, with the day varying from country to country according to the lunar calendar. The prophet passed away on the same day as that of his birth at the age of 63.

The day is a public holiday in several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and some parts of India.