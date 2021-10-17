Bill Clinton expected to be discharged from US hospital on Sunday

Former US President Bill Clinton is expected to be discharged Sunday from the hospital, his spokesman said Saturday.

Angel Urena said Clinton "has continued to make excellent progress" over the last 24 hours. He was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center to receive treatment for an infection on Tuesday.

"He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," Urena said in a statement.

The spokesman said Clinton is in "great spirits" and spending time with his family, catching up with friends and watching college football.

The former president "is looking forward to getting home very soon," he added.

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," said a statement from Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack that was released Thursday.

Clinton, 75, is a politician from the state of Arkansas who served as the 42nd President of the US from 1993-2001. He took office at the end of the Cold War.