New coronavirus infections in Latvia reach a new high

Latvia on Saturday saw a record number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.



The health authority in Riga reported 2,799 positive tests within 24 hours. According to official figures, 1,195.4 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the last 14 days, another new record.



In Latvia, the coronavirus figures have gone up significantly in recent weeks.



State President Egils Levits also recently tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated.



In view of the renewed spread of the virus, the government in Riga has declared a three-month health emergency until January 11. This entails restrictions for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.



In Latvia, barely half of the 1.9 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.



The government has been trying for months, with only moderate success, to increase the low willingness among the population to be vaccinated.



Coronavirus vaccination has been made compulsory in the public sector and for certain occupational groups. This has recently led to an increase in the vaccination rate: The number of people vaccinated at least once exceeded the 1-million mark on Saturday.



