Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection

Former US President Bill Clinton was hospitalized earlier this week, his spokesperson said Thursday.

Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday "to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection," Angel Urena said in a statement.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," he added.

According to a statement from Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack shared by Urena on Twitter, the former president was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

Clinton remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring, they said.

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the president's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon," said the statement.

Clinton, 75, is a politician from Arkansas who served as the 42nd president of the US from 1993-2001. He took office at the end of the Cold War.



