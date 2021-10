A strong earthquake with magnitude 6.3 was recorded at 12.24 p.m. local time (0924GMT) on Tuesday on the Greek island of Crete, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The epicenter was recorded 23 kilometers (14 miles) east of the Zakros village in the region of Lasithi, with a depth of 8.2 km (5 miles).

A few weeks ago, the island was hit with another earthquake measuring 5.8.

No damages or casualties have been reported so far, according to local media.