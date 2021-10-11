YPG/PKK car bombing leaves 3 Syrian civilians dead in Afrin

Three civilians were killed and 10 others injured in a car bombing by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria, Turkish authorities said on Monday.
The attack took place in the city of Afrin at around 12:45 p.m. (0945GMT), according to a statement by the governor's office of Turkey's southern Hatay province that borders Syria.
The Hatay governorship is investigating the attack in coordination with Syrian authorities, the statement said.
Afrin has been largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists since Turkey launched its anti-terror Operation Olive Branch in 2018, but the terror group still carries out sporadic attacks in the region.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.