YPG/PKK car bombing leaves 3 Syrian civilians dead in Afrin

Three civilians were killed and 10 others injured in a car bombing by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria , Turkish authorities said on Monday.

The attack took place in the city of Afrin at around 12:45 p.m. (0945GMT), according to a statement by the governor's office of Turkey 's southern Hatay province that borders Syria .

The Hatay governorship is investigating the attack in coordination with Syrian authorities, the statement said.

Afrin has been largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists since Turkey launched its anti-terror Operation Olive Branch in 2018, but the terror group still carries out sporadic attacks in the region.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.