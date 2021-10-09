Austrian Greens leader indicates coalition will go on after Kurz quits

The leader of the junior party in Austria 's coalition government, the Greens , indicated on Saturday that he was satisfied by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz 's resignation and the coalition's work could continue under his designated successor.

"I believe this is the right step for future government work," Greens leader and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said in a statement, adding that he had had a "very constructive" working relationship with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg , whom Kurz has proposed as his successor.







