UN probe reveals crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Libya

Published October 04,2021
War crimes
and crimes against humanity have been committed in Libya
since 2016, a United Nations
investigation revealed Monday.
"There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes
have been committed in Libya
, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity
," the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya
said in a statement.
The first findings
from outside experts commissioned by the Human Rights Council
released Monday chronicle accounts of crimes like murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings
and rape.
The "fact-finding mission" could send a potent signal to key international and regional powers
amid violence and mistreatment that has wracked Libya
since the fall of former autocrat Moammar Gadhafi a decade ago.
"The investigations
indicated that several parties to the conflicts violated (international humanitarian law
) and potentially committed war crimes," the U.N. fact-finding mission led by Mohamed Auajjar
said in a report.
The report specifically accused mercenaries from Wagner
, a Russian security firm, of having shot prisoners. "There are thus reasonable grounds to believe that Wagner personnel
may have committed the war crime of murder," it said.