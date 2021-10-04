Police arrest Ukrainian hacker suspected of blackmailing companies

A suspected computer hacker has been arrested in Ukraine for allegedly causing millions in damage by extorting money from more than 100 companies, mainly in North America and Europe, local police announced on Monday.



The 25-year-old is alleged to have encrypted data storage devices to blackmail companies. The total damage is estimated at the equivalent of around 150 million dollars.



House searches of the suspect and his entourage led to the discovery of 360,000 dollars in cash. A further 1.3 million dollars in cryptocurrencies were seized in online wallets.



European police authority Europol spoke in a statement of two "prolific ransomware operators" whose extortionate ransom demands were between 5 and 70 million euros (5.81 and 81.3 million dollars).



It said that besides 375,000 dollars in cash, two luxury cars were seized. The raids and two arrests took place last Tuesday already, according to Europol.



The investigation was a cooperative effort involving US and French authorities. The man and an accomplice now face up to 12 years in prison.



