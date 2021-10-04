2 DAESH/ISIS SUSPECTS NABBED ON TURKEYS SOUTHERN BORDER

Turkish security forces have nabbed two Daesh/ISIS terror suspects on the country's southern border, the National Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The suspects were caught in Hatay province while trying to illegally cross over to Turkey from Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.

The investigation found that the individuals in question were members of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, it added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

It has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.