LA PALMA VOLCANOS LAVA FLOW SUDDENLY STOPS AFTER EIGHT-DAY ERUPTION

News World La Palma volcano's lava flow suddenly stops after eight-day eruption

La Palma volcano's lava flow suddenly stops after eight-day eruption

Explosive activity and seismic tremors have almost disappeared around the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma over the past few hours, the Canary Islands' volcanology institute said on Monday on Twitter.

DPA WORLD Published September 27,2021 Subscribe