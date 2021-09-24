RUSSIAS ELECTION COMMISSION VALIDATES RULING PARTYS VICTORY

Russia 's ruling party United Russia , which supports President Vladimir Putin , secured 324 seats in last week's parliamentary elections, the country's election commission confirmed on Friday.

In a press briefing, Ella Pamfilova , head of the Central Electoral Commission, announced validated results of the State Duma elections held on Sept. 17-19.

The "elections fairly reflect the outcome of the vote," she said, adding that the election turnout was 51.74%, as over 56.4 million people cast their votes.

Pamfilova said a total of eight political parties along with five independent deputies entered the parliament; the United Russia secured 324 seats of the total 450, Communist Party 57, A Just Russia 27, Liberal Democrat Party 21 and New People 13.

The ruling party won 343 seats in the 2016 elections.







