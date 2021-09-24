RUSSIAS ELECTION COMMISSION VALIDATES RULING PARTYS VICTORY

 Contact Us
Russia's Election Commission validates ruling party's victory

Published September 24,2021
Russia's ruling party United Russia, which supports President Vladimir Putin, secured 324 seats in last week's parliamentary elections, the country's election commission confirmed on Friday.

In a press briefing, Ella Pamfilova, head of the Central Electoral Commission, announced validated results of the State Duma elections held on Sept. 17-19.

The "elections fairly reflect the outcome of the vote," she said, adding that the election turnout was 51.74%, as over 56.4 million people cast their votes.

Pamfilova said a total of eight political parties along with five independent deputies entered the parliament; the United Russia secured 324 seats of the total 450, Communist Party 57, A Just Russia 27, Liberal Democrat Party 21 and New People 13.

The ruling party won 343 seats in the 2016 elections.