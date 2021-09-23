TURKEYS ERDOĞAN MEETS WITH COUNTERPARTS AND OTHER LEADERS IN NEW YORK

Turkey's Erdoğan meets with counterparts and other leaders in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Wednesday with his counterparts and other leaders in New York , where he is attending the 76th session of the UN General Assembly .

Erdoğan's meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was held at the newly inaugurated Turkevi Center , or Turkish House , across from UN headquarters.

He held another meeting with Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The Turkish president separately met with his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih.

Erdoğan also met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Turkevi Center.

The meetings were held separately behind closed doors.







