English official says COVID-19 transmission highest in children

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has stated on Wednesday that the current transmission of coronavirus right now is being made by children. He also adds that almost all children that are between 12 to 15 years old would get the infection at some point if they are not vaccinated.

Chris Whitty made some remarks on the subject of offering COVID-19 vaccines to the children aged 12 to 15.

"There is definitely substantial transmission happening in this age group. In fact, the age group we're talking about is the one in which the highest rate of transmission is currently occurring, as far as we can tell," he said. He also added that "Virtually any child, unvaccinated, is likely to get an infection at some point between 12 and 15."