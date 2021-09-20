Union of Muslim Scholars calls on Taliban regime to establish fair administration in Afghanistan

 Contact Us
Union of Muslim Scholars chairman Ahmad al-Raysuni and Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradagi received a delegation from the Taliban's political office in the Qatari capital Doha. During the meeting, al-Qaradagi urged the Taliban officials to establish a fair administration in conflict-ravaged Afghanistan.

Published September 20,2021
The Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) urged the Taliban on Sunday to establish fair rule in Afghanistan.

IUMS said in a statement that its president, Ahmad al-Raysuni, and Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradagi received a delegation from the Taliban's political office in the Qatari capital Doha.

During the meeting, al-Qaradagi called on the Taliban to establish a fair administration.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August and have announced a 33-member interim government.