Union of Muslim Scholars calls on Taliban regime to establish fair administration in Afghanistan

The Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) urged the Taliban on Sunday to establish fair rule in Afghanistan .

IUMS said in a statement that its president, Ahmad al-Raysuni , and Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradagi received a delegation from the Taliban's political office in the Qatari capital Doha.

During the meeting, al-Qaradagi called on the Taliban to establish a fair administration.