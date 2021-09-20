NORTH KOREAS NUCLEAR PROGRAMME GOING FULL STEAM AHEAD - IAEA CHIEF

North Korea 's nuclear programme is going "full steam ahead", U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said in a speech to an annual meeting of his agency's member states on Monday.

"In the Democratic People's Republic of Korea , (the) nuclear programme goes full steam ahead with work on plutonium separation, uranium enrichment and other activities," said Grossi, who issued a report last month saying Pyongyang appeared to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons.







