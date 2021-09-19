Israeli forces capture last 2 Palestinian prison breakers in city of Jenin

Israeli forces have recaptured the last two escaped Palestinian prisoners following last week's jailbreak from a high-security prison, Israeli police said on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said that the two Palestinians [named Iham Kamamji and Monadel Infiat] were captured in the city of Jenin.

"The house where the two fugitives were staying was detected by the intelligence given by Israel 's internal security service, Shin-Bet, and they were arrested by the Israeli forces without showing any resistance," the statement added.

Six Palestinian inmates tunnelled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. Israeli forces managed to capture four of them after a large-scale manhunt.

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children, and 540 "administrative detainees," according to observers.





