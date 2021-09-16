Turkish Airlines named among world’s best in Travel + Leisure Awards

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced Thursday it was named in Travel + Leisure's annual World's Best Awards in the "Top 10 International Airlines" category.

"It is a joy to be named among the best of the best in Travel + Leisure's annual reader survey and we are proud to continue offering our world-famous Turkish hospitality, world-class amenities and extensive route network to our guests and readers of Travel + Leisure magazine," Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee M. Ilker Ayci said in a statement.

"And after a flight aboard Turkish Airlines , passengers can enjoy the sights and sounds of Istanbul, a city most deserving of Travel + Leisure's top city of Europe designation as well enjoy the beauty of the Aegean coast with a visit to Bodrum," he added.

Turkish city of Istanbul took first place in the Top Cities of Europe category. Bodrum , a resort town in Turkey, has also been featured in the list.

Turkish Airlines said its world-class lounge is located at the new airport in Istanbul, which is expected to be the largest in the world upon completion.