Libya resumes oil exports at Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya Thursday announced the resumption of oil exports at the ports of Sidra and Ras Lanuf after days of suspension due to a sit-in by protesters demanding jobs.

In a statement, the NOC said that the export of crude oil at the ports resumed after a group of young people ended their sit-in inside the ports, which lasted for days.

It stated that the corporation's president, Mustafa Sanalla, "communicated with local figures of the region to urgently intervene and end the sit-in and urged the young people to engage in graduate training programs."

The NOC asserted it "understands the demands of young people and is keen to provide them with suitable job opportunities," noting "the difficult working conditions that the oil sector is going through."

On Wednesday, the NOC announced in a statement the resumption of oil exports from the port of Hariga after the withdrawal of protesters who had been blocking it for a week, demanding jobs.







