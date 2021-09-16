CAR EXPLOSION IN UKRAINES FOURTH LARGEST CITY LEAVES TWO DEAD

 Contact Us
Car explosion in Ukraine's fourth largest city leaves two dead

Published September 16,2021
The spokesperson of a regional government body and her companion were killed in a car explosion on Thursday in the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region announced on Thursday that one of the victims was its 35-year-old press officer Daria Hrechyshcheva.

According to the media, the second victim was an expert on defusing landmines. The cause of the explosion was initially unclear, though Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency, the SBU, and the police both began terrorism investigations.