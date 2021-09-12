Pope Francis arrives in Budapest to close Eucharistic Congress

Pope Francis arrived in Budapest early on Sunday for a visit to Hungary that will see him celebrate the concluding Mass of the International Eucharistic Congress.



Thousands are expected to attend the event, which has drawn Church representatives from across the world to reinforce belief in the Eucharist, a central tenet of the Roman Catholic Church.



Catholics believe that, during the Eucharist ceremony, bread and wine are transformed into the body and blood of Jesus Christ. The ceremony hearkens back to the Last Supper, in which Jesus, the founder of Christianity, shared bread and wine with his apostles before being taken away for crucifixion.



Popes rarely celebrate an event like a Mass to end such a congress. It had originally been planned for last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



This year, due to the expected high interest, authorities have eased coronavirus rules, so people who want to attend will not be required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test or vaccination in order to join in.



The pope might also meet with Hungarian President Viktor Orban on the sidelines of the ceremony. Orban frequently styles himself as a defender of Christianity, but his stance on multiple policies - including ones calling for migrants to be kept out of Hungary - often put him at odds with the pope.



Francis is set to head to Slovakia on Sunday after his programme in Hungary ends.



