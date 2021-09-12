21-year-old Italian breaks world memory record

Andrea Muzii, a 21-year-old from Italy, has won the memory championships hosted in Germany this year and broken a world record in the process.
Among other accomplishments, he was able to memorize a 630-digit number within the space of five minutes in a discipline dubbed Speed Numbers, organizer Steffen Buetow told dpa. If confirmed, this would be a world record.
Muzii won the decathlon at the MemoryXL championships with a record-breaking 8,594 points, placing him top of the some 1,700 memory athletes, Buetow said.
Competitors from five countries attended the event in Torgelow, in eastern Germany, with challenges including memorizing images, word sequences and extended series of numbers.