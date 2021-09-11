2 Turkish soldiers martyred, 3 others injured after heinous attack in northwestern Syria

At least two Turkish soldiers were martyred, three others got injured in an attack in northwestern Syria , Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The attack occurred after a search and scanning activity in the Idlib de-escalation zone, a statement by the ministry said.

Turkey 's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar conveyed condolences for the fallen soldiers and his wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured on the ministry's Twitter account.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

The Assad regime , however, has consistently violated the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.