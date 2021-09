Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia: health minister

Ten people died in a fire on Wednesday at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, the country's health minister said.

The fire broke out in a Covid-19 clinic in Tetovo in the northwest of the Balkan country, health minister Venko Filipce wrote on Twitter.

"At the moment, 10 people are confirmed to have died, but that number could rise," he wrote, expressing his "profound condolences" to the victims' families.