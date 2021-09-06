Taliban says work is under way to get Kabul airport operational

The Taliban is working on reopening Kabul airport, with the group's main spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, saying that 'serious steps' have been taken to make the airport operational again. Technical teams from Qatar, Turkey and a UAE-based company are working to get all possible flights restarted, Mujahid added. Domestic flights have been resumed since Saturday. Mujahid said the teams are working on repairing the radars because, when American troops left the airport last month, they damaged many parts of the airport.