GERMANYS MAAS WARNS OF AFGHAN WINTER HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that Afghanistan could face a 'humanitarian catastrophe' once winter comes. Swift action must be taken to avoid this, the centre-left politician said at talks with his EU counterparts in Slovenia. 'I think there are possibilities to contribute with stabilization measures and with development cooperation,' Maas said. Asked how quickly frozen German development money could get flowing again, Maas said this would depend on developments in Afghanistan in the coming few days. 'We will surely get a first signal from the composition of the government, which will then have to evaluate,' he said.