Dozens of people evacuated after fire breaks out in Turin city centre

Firefighters and rescue crews evacuated dozens of people in the northern Italian city of Turin after a fire broke out in a building in the city centre.



News agency ANSA reported on Friday that some 100 people in the building and surrounding shops were brought to safety.



The fire broke out on the top floor of the building close to the Porta Nuova station - one of the largest train stations in the country - in the morning, the fire brigade wrote on Twitter.



Five people, including police officers, had to be treated for injuries, according to ANSA.



The building is undergoing renovation work. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.



